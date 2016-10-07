Cities » Kochi

KOCHI, October 7, 2016
Updated: October 7, 2016 05:36 IST

FACT resumes caprolactam production after four years

  • Special Correspondent
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

Ending four years of uncertainty, the Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT) has resumed caprolactam production to boost its financial prospects.

The resumption of production comes at a time when the demand for the compound is high in the country. Elaborating on the road map ahead and the achievements of FACT, Chairman and Managing Director Jaiveer Srivastava said the first phase of caprolactam production would be over in 25 days.

“The plant has a capacity to produce 50,000 tonnes of the organic compound. The demand for caprolactam in the country is around 1.3 lakh tonnes, and the compound produced at FACT continues to be in great demand, as it adheres to all international quality standards,” he said.

Maintaining that the company was “operationally sound”, Mr. Srivastava said its eight plants were operational. “It will help us generate more employment, both direct and indirect, and more business,” he added.

The CMD said the board had given its nod for the revised revival package for the company. “The proposal is pending before the Ministry of Finance. The most important feature of the revival package is that we are not asking for money, except waiver of interest on previous loans,” he added.

Quoting figures, Mr. Srivastava said the company could raise factamfos production to 3.90 lakh tonnes as against the target of 3.30 lakh tonnes set by the Department of Fertilisers during the first half year of the current fiscal.

Caprolactam produced at FACT continues to be in great demand, as it adheres to all international quality standards.

Jaiveer Srivastava,

Chairman and Managing Director,

FACT

More In: Kochi
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Kerala

Govt. colluding with college managements: Chennithala

Govt. will challenge HC ruling: CM

Fake varsity certificates go unchecked

Yet another feather in CUK’s cap

Local body all set for sterilisation of stray dogs

Campus Notes

New seaplane idling for a year

Malabar Cements to resume operations this month

ASI to protect rest house, set up museum

Thiruvananthapuram

Govt. colluding with college managements: Chennithala

No going back on pact, say managements

The new road to plastic waste management, wear-and-tear-free carriageways

Birth/school certificates are age proof for minors

Probe into high food price

Kozhikode

CM criticises govt. agencies missing deadlines

Govt. will challenge HC ruling: CM

Aslam murder: identification parade today

Protest brews against opening of Bevco outlet

ISRO’s space expo opens today

Action against 10 for denying coach to Sachin

KMRL-Rajagiri MoU for seamless transport

ISRO to set up Abdul Kalam Knowledge Centre in city

Drug labelled as Ayurvedic ‘diabetic cure’ seized

KSRTC strike leaves passengers stranded

Exciting days ahead for Blasters fans

ISRO gears up for crew rescue test

UID numbers for gun licensees

FACT resumes caprolactam production after four years



O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Kochi

Action against 10 for denying coach to Sachin

In an unprecedented move, a ground-handling agency at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) on Thursday initiated disciplinary action ... »