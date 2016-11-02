C. Radhakrishnan is offered a ‘laddu’ after he was declared the recipient of this year’s Ezhuthachan Puraskaram on Tuesday by Minister for Culture A. K. Balan.—Photo: H. Vibhu

Writer says State needs a cultural renaissance on the occasion of its diamond jubilee

Writer C. Radhakrishnan has been selected for this year’s Ezhuthachan Puraskaram.

Minister for Culture A.K. Balan, who reached Mr. Radhakrishnan’s home at Kaloor here, announced that the writer was chosen for the prize in its 24th year. The prize, comprising a citation and Rs.1.5 lakh in cash, will be given away by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in January.

The writer was chosen for the Ezhuthachan Puraskaram considering his contributions to the language and its literature, said the Minister, who pointed out that some of the prizes in arts, literature, and music were pending and deserving people needed to be recognised for their achievements and contributions to the culture of Kerala. Asked by presspersons about his thoughts on the occasion of Kerala celebrating the diamond jubilee of its formation, the writer said that caste considerations continued to dominate social life in the State.

The “ghost” of caste continued to haunt Kerala. The State has made progress during the past 60 years, poverty and hunger have been reduced considerably, but Kerala has become less healthy and more polluted.

Happy with honour

He called for a cultural renaissance as the State celebrated its diamond jubilee. He said he was happy to be honoured with the Ezhuthachan Puraskaram but said that Malayalam was yet to achieve strength even though Kerala turned 60.

Mr. Radhakrishnan, born in February 1939 at Chamravattam in Malappuram, has been a prolific writer of novels and poems.

His works include Munpe Parakkunna Pakshikal , Theekkadal Kadanju Thirumadhuram , Pullippulikalum Vellinakshthrangalum, and Ellam Maykunna Kadal . He has earlier won the Central and State sahitya akademi awards, Vayalar award, Vallathol award, and Mahakavi G. award among others.

The panel that selected the writer for the award included writers Vaishakan, Prabha Varma, and Sugathakumari; historian K.N. Panikkar; and Culture Secretary Rani George. The Minister was accompanied by Vaishakan and Kerala Sahithya Akademi secretary K.P. Mohanan.