Banks refuse to issue them enough currency notes based on an ‘irrational interpretation’ of RBI order

The exchange of Old High Denomination (OHD) notes through 71 sub post offices in the district was hit for the best part of the day after banks refused to issue them enough currency notes.

However, banks were liberal with the two head post offices in Ernakulam and Fort Kochi because of which they did not face shortage of cash.

Banks had adopted the stance that they would not transfer more than Rs.10,000 to each sub post office. Incidentally, such a stance was based on a rather irrational interpretation of the RBI direction that payment to account holders by banks should not exceed Rs.10,000 a day. “Obviously, banks did not differentiate between individual account holders and post offices and insisted on a separate order to change that position,” senior Postal Department officials said.

Thanks to the limited exchange facility at sub post offices, heavy rush was experienced at the Ernakulam Head Post Office.

Those who chose to exchange money through post offices had to write down the serial number of each currency bill they submitted for exchange, which turned out to be an onerous task.