While the off-take of e-books in Indian languages has largely been disconcerting so far, e-reading could well be a game-changer for language books, maintains K. Satyanarayan, director of the Chennai-based New Horizon Media and an adviser to Publishing Next, a forum of publishing professionals that’s holding its annual conference at Bolgatty Palace right now.

Unlike the U.S. where reading has been deeply entrenched in the DNA of the society, which prompted the readers to make the switch to the e-platform for reading – as it offered a certain value and ease of access – India cannot boast a sizeable reading community as a percentage of the population that would reach out for their favourite tome as second nature. “The older generation stuck to traditional physical books and shifted to buying them online, causing closure of book stores across the country, save Kerala and West Bengal. These two States have comparatively more readers, a strong literary culture and publishers with strong distribution network,” Mr. Satyanarayan, an alumnus of IIT Madras and Cornell University, pointed out during a chat with The Hindu on the sidelines of the conference.

Taking Tamil, for instance, the number of readers isn’t growing by leaps and bounds. There’s no distribution network either. “This is where we tried everything, including selling books at supermarkets, textiles, restaurants and the like where you get footfalls. But we couldn’t go beyond a point, as the people who sold books were not exactly into books. With e-books, you don’t have to put any extra effort in production and the publisher gets paid upfront. If you can market it well, there would be takers, as print is not exactly great in language books. Which is why I said this could be a game-changer in Indian language books as it can leapfrog the distribution problem,” he said.