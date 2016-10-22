Invasive species experts have embarked on a project to contain the population of Giant African snails in Willingdon Island in Kochi from where the population is believed to have spread to different parts of the State.

The populations, which established themselves in different parts of Kerala, have impacted the farming and health sectors of the State and caused widespread destruction to vegetation in several districts of the State. It was estimated that the snail, which is considered one of the 100 most aggressive invasive species, has established its population in 125 locations of the State.

The African snail infestation was first noticed in Willington Island in 2005.

The studies conducted by the Kerala Forest Research Institute, Thrissur, established that the snail population in Willingdon Island, consisting of around 40,000 creatures, was a unique one. A molecular analysis revealed that 18 distinct haplotypes (a haplotype is a group of genes in an organism that is inherited together from a single parent) were present in the snails in Willingdon Island.

While all the other populations of the snail in the State had only a single haplotype of the species, the multiple haplotypes found at Willingdon island indicated that the island population acted as a hub of incoming snails into the State, said T.V. Sajeev, an expert in invasive species at the institute.

It is suspected that the snails reached the State in timber consignments imported from snail-infested countries. The institute, in association with the Kerala State Planning Board and Kochi Corporation, carried out a two-week-long campaign to eliminate the species. The team of researchers included T.K. Maneetha, A.P. Zaibin and Keerthy Vijayan of the institute. A large number of snails were destroyed using tobacco decoction copper sulphate solution.

Malini Viju, corporation councillor, said the solution would be provided in the 300-odd houses of the division.