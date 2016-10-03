SPACE WARS:Wayside eateries and makeshift shops have come up in violation of rules on NH 17. A scene near Edappally.— Photo: Thulasi Kakkat

Encroachments are on the rise along the National Highway 17 stretch between Edappally and Cheranalloor.

Wayside eateries and makeshift shops have come up in violation of rules. The number of shops has gone up over the last one month with many erecting temporary makeshift shops. Shops selling tender coconuts and fruits have been functioning along the stretch for long.

Private establishments have also set up boards along the highway stretch, affecting the smooth passage of motorists and pedestrians. Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran had given strict orders to officials recently to remove all encroachments on national and State highways.

Asked about the encroachments along the NH 17 between Edappally and Cheranalloor, Saijamol N. Jacob, Superintending Engineer of PWD’s National Highway Central Circle in Vyttila, said she had given directions about one month back to the Executive Engineer, NH Division, Kodungalloor, to remove all the encroachments.

Sreemala V.K, Executive Engineer at Kodungalloor, said estimates were being prepared to assess the expenses required for carrying out the eviction work. She said most of the makeshift shops were being set up during the night hours, making it difficult to catch hold of the violators.

Rules prescribe that action has to be taken against the encroachers as per the provisions of the Kerala Highways Protection Act, 1999.

The Executive Engineer (Roads and Bridges) is the authority in the case of State Highways and major district roads and the Executive Engineer (NH) will be the authority for National Highways under Section 4 of the Act. The PWD has to enforce Clauses 12 to 35 of the Highways Protection Act, which empowers the government to take stringent action against those who obstruct smooth travel.

Setting up festoons, flex boards and banners amount to violation of some of the provisions of the Highway Protection Act.