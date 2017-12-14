Kochi

‘Elex 2017’ draws large number of visitors

Ministers A.C. Moideen and M.M. Mani at the electrical engineering expo ELEX 2017 in Kochi on December 13, 2017.  

Students from various engineering colleges and the general public visit the exhibition.

‘ELEX 2017’, an exhibition and conference organised by Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Company, drew large number of visitors on the second day on Thursday. Students from various engineering colleges and the general public visited the exhibition, said a press release here.

The second day of the conference had a detailed session on solar energy. On the final day on Friday, the sessions will be led by Paul Antony, Additional Chief Secretary, Energy Management; P.S. Chandramohan, former director, ANERT; K.M. Dhareshan Unnithan, director, Energy Management Centre, and Harikumar Ramadas, director, ANERT, said a press release here..

