Easy commute on cards with GPS-enabled buses set to hit road

Installation of GPS and extension of cashless ticketing will hasten the process of integrating Kochi metro and buses.

more-in

Operators of 1,000 private buses and New Delhi-based Urban Mass Transit Company Limited (UMTC) are all set to ink an agreement shortly to install GPS devices in buses operating in the Greater Kochi and Goshree island areas within a four-month period.

The cost of installing these machines will be borne by Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL).

“The metro agency will have to be repaid ₹150 per month as service charge,” said K.B. Suneer, general secretary of Ernakulam District Private Bus Operators’ Association. The agreement scheduled to be inked on Wednesday (January 3) has been postponed.

KMRL Managing Director A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish said that commuters would be able to find the location of buses to their destination and also ascertain the expected time of arrival at their stop, by using the transport planner option in the metro system’s app. There will be display units in buses and at bus stops, helping commuters plan their journey better. The “informed transit” system would thus improve bus journey experience, encouraging people to use public transport.

“This will be the first time in southern India that buses are tracked using GPS. The impending extension of KMRL’s Kochi-1 prepaid card to buses will further enable seamless integration of different modes of public transport.”

Transit solutions

Referring to private bus operators saying that select buses can be rerouted away from the metro corridor, while a few can operate feeder services to the metro once it is extended up to Pettah, Mr. Hanish said that formation of Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA), installation of GPS and extension of cashless ticketing by using Kochi-1 cards would hasten the process of integrating the metro and buses. All this is part of transit solutions for a smart city. With autorickshaw drivers attending training programmes, they too will operate feeder services for the metro in increasing numbers.

“The UMTA will be armed with sufficient teeth, since KMRL will be the nodal agency, with its MD as Chairman of the body. The Authority thus can also advise Regional Transport Authority (RTA) on a host of issues, ushering in comprehensive reforms,” Mr. Hanish said.