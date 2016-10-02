Excise team seizes packets of poor quality protein powder and tablets

With reports emerging about youngsters taking to performance-enhancing drugs for supersizing their muscles, the Excise Department has launched a drive to check illegal sale of steroids at fitness centres across the district.

As part of it, the excise sleuths have raided 19 health clubs and seized packets of poor quality protein powder and tablets from a few of them. The raids are being carried out with the assistance of Health Department officials.

“The inspection followed a specific input that some of these centres are dispensing drugs with habit-forming properties. The raids will continue in the coming days,’’ said A.K. Narayanan Kutty, Deputy Excise Commissioner, Ernakulam.

Official sources said consuming steroids had been a fad among youngsters, who find it more convincing when an instructor doled out supplies. “Available as powder, pills and injections, steroid abuse is a vicious circle and someone who indulges even once can never quit without harming his body. Most of these drugs cannot be sold without a doctor’s prescription or bought from an unlicensed source,’’ said another top official, adding that the suppliers often overcharge their clients and make huge profits.

The sleuths are also examining whether also these steroids include narcotic content.

Confirming the report, an officer with the police anti-narcotic wing attributed the steroid abuse to the loopholes in law. “The laws to control the open sale of such medicines are not very strict. Also, there is no regulatory framework to monitor the activities of these gyms,” he pointed out.

Tobacco products seized

Meanwhile, the excise sleuths here on Saturday seized about 15 kilograms of banned tobacco products worth Rs.2 lakh and sealed several shops selling pan and pan masala products in the West Kochi area. The raids, focussing on shops adjacent to various educational institutions, followed complaints of a booming tobacco sale among youngsters.

Cases registered

Cases have been registered against the store owners under provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act in this connection.