Dresden, a vessel that can carry up to 4,000 cars, arrived at the Kochi port here on Tuesday with 606 cars.

The vessel berthed around 5 p.m. on its way to Chennai from Gujarat. The vessel had skipped Kochi in the last week of October owing to some dispute over unloading of the consignments here. However, the Kochi port division of Kerala Headload Workers’ Welfare Board has said the issues had been resolved and that there would be no disruption in the unloading of the cargo.

The vessel is scheduled to call at Kochi at least once in a week on its journey from Gujarat to Chennai and on the return trip from Chennai to Gujarat.

The Cochin Port Trust has offered concessions to the car carrier, which arrived here for the first time at the end of September. The dispute over unloading the cars had thrown a spanner in the works.