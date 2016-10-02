Decks have been cleared for the district panchayat to implement its development projects, with the District planning Committee (DPC) approving projects worth Rs.117.88 crore.

Apart from those of the district panchayat, the DPC approved the projects of all the 111 local bodies in the district.

With just five months left for the current fiscal to end, local bodies have their task cut out to execute projects in a time-bound manner. Incidentally, the Assembly polls had delayed the grant of approval to the projects.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, district panchayat president Asha Sanil explained in detail the projects to be taken up by the civic body.

Modern abattoirs

The district panchayat will spend Rs.5 crore on setting up modern abattoirs and Rs.5.88 crore on building cemeteries at Nayaramablam, Kadungalloor, Amballoor, Parakkadavu, Assamannoor, Elamkunnapuzha, and Njarakkal panchayats. An allocation of Rs.1.40 crore has been made for sterilisation of stray dogs.

Three-wheelers will be given to the differently-abled, for which Rs.78 lakh has been set apart. Whiteboards and markers will be distributed to schools.

Geriatric centre

Modern septage treatment plants will be constructed at Chellanam and the district hospital at Aluva. A geriatric centre will be opened at the hospital at an investment of Rs.2.20 crore. Organic farming will be undertaken on 20 acres at Neriamangalam. Rs.1 lakh will be allocated for the construction of 120-sq.ft study rooms at the houses of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students. Cycles will distributed free of cost to SC/ST students. Rs.2 crore will be spent on paddy cultivation. Dairy farmers will get an assistance of Rs.1 crore.