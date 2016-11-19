Court sets aside maintenance tribunal’s directive, asks petitioner to take care of mother

The Kerala High Court has observed that the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, enacted to ensure the proper protection and maintenance of senior citizens, cannot be allowed to be used as a tool in property disputes by siblings.

The court made the observation while disposing of a writ petition filed by Mavila Sathi of Kannur challenging the maintenance tribunal’s directive to the petitioner to pay Rs.500 to her mother as monthly maintenance and to re-convey the 10 cents of property gifted to the petitioner.

Petitioner’s contention

The petitioner contended that her mother was staying with her. When her mother assigned a further extent of 10 cents of her land to the petitioner through a settlement deed, she was taken away by the petitioner’s brother who later instigated her mother to file a complaint with the maintenance tribunal, saying that the petitioner was not looking after her mother.

The petitioner’s mother, however, in an affidavit while refuting the allegations, pointed out that she had gifted the petitioner 41 cents of land on a specific understanding that the petitioner would look after her.

However, after getting the property in her name, the petitioner had treated her cruelly. The attempt of the petitioner was only to escape the liability to maintain her as promised at the time of executing of the gift deed.

‘Pay Rs.5,000’

The court while setting aside the tribunal’s order ordered that if the mother agreed to reside with the petitioner, she should be looked after well.

If she did not want to stay with the petitioner, the petitioner should pay Rs.5,000 to her mother, instead of Rs.500 every month.

Tribunal had directed petitioner to pay Rs.500 a month to her mother and to re-convey 10 cents.