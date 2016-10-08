A divorce certification issued by a foreign court can be recognised in the country if both the parties have voluntarily subjected themselves to the jurisdiction of the respective foreign court, Kerala High Court has ruled.

The rule is that a foreign matrimonial judgment can be recognised in India only if the jurisdiction assumed by the foreign court and the grounds on which the relief is granted are in accordance with the matrimonial law under which the parties are married.

However, such judgments can be accepted “as conclusive” in India where the parties voluntarily submit to the jurisdiction of the forum and consent to the grant of the relief although the jurisdiction of the forum is not in accordance with the provisions of the matrimonial law of the parties, the court observed.

The High Court gave the ruling on Friday while disposing of a writ petition filed by a person from North Paravur in Ernakulam district who got a divorce decree from the United Arab Emirates Personal Status Court by mutual consent.

The petitioner’s case was that the marriage officer (Sub Registrar, North Paravur) had refused to act on his application filed under the Special Marriage Act for solemnising his proposed marriage with another woman.

The court directed the Sub Registrar to solemnise the petitioner’s new marriage.