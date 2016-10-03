According to NATPAC, Ernakulam recorded 2,935 bike accidents in the first six months of 2016

Despite the sharp fall in accident rates, riding two-wheelers in Kochi is a risky affair. Because 79 per cent of the accidents in the district are bike accidents.

As per the latest figures provided by the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC), the district recorded 2,935 two-wheeler accidents in the first six months of 2016. Thiruvananthapuram, which recorded 2,467 bike accidents, comes second.

The district is on top of the list of bike accidents (989) at night while Thiruvananthapuram recorded 911 accidents. Ernakulam also tops the chart of total number of accidents (3,714) in the first six months followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 3,220 accidents and Thrissur with 2,501accidents. While 321 people died in accidents in Ernakulam during this period, 310 died in Thiruvananthapuram and 266 in Thrissur.

Besides two-wheelers, private bus (347) and autorickshaw (385) accidents were more in the district.

The annual accident figures for the last year were 5,052 for Ernakulam, 4,280 for Thiruvananthapuram and 3,634 for Thrissur.

“The carrying capacity of almost all the roads has exceeded and two-wheelers constitute more than 50 per cent of the vehicles added to our roads every year. This combined with the loopholes in enforcement are the key reasons behind the high accident death rates,” said B.G Sreedevi, Director, NATPAC.

According to her, the NATPAC had submitted a set of recommendations to the authorities to bring down the death rate.

An assessment by the Kerala Road Safety Authority (KRSA) earlier had identified 33 accident-prone stretches in Ernakulam.