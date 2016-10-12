The district administration is gearing up to roll out its e-jagrata programme, meant to make safe and effective Internet facility available at higher secondary schools in the district, on October 18.

The programme, steered by the district administration in collaboration with TCS, is conceived and spearheaded by District Collector Mohammed Y. Safirulla, who was director of the State IT Mission before assuming charge as Ernakulam Collector.

The programme, conceived with focus on the safe use of the Internet, will be implemented at 101 government higher secondary schools in Ernakulam, Aluva, Kothamangalam and Muvattupuzha educational districts in the first phase.

Besides setting up basic infrastructure comprising computer terminals, connectivity and supporting infrastructure, students will be made aware of cyber laws and safe use of the Internet. The programme will lay thrust on the legal consequences of violation of the cyber laws. Mr. Safirulla said students would stand to benefit from the programme, as the Internet had become a major repository of knowledge. While the spread of the Internet had increased, unscientific approach has led to its misuse. E-jagrata is aimed at arresting this trend, he said.

