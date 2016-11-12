An average of 150 underage drug abuse cases being registered every month

Despite intense raids and heightened monitoring to arrest the flow of drugs to Kochi, there is no significant drop in the number of teenagers resorting to smoking weed.

Between September 5 and October 31, enforcement agencies seized around 9.41 kg of ganja in separate raids. During the raids, the Excise Department alone seized 6.68 kg of ganja, 850 litres of wash, and 579.90 litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor.

The department conducted around 2,200 raids during the said period and registered 64 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and 330 cases under the Abkari Act.

The sleuths also recovered Rs.61,950. The department imposed a fine of Rs.90,800. Excise officials said weed consumption among school and college students had increased exponentially in the past few years, with the department registering an average of 150 underage drug abuse cases every month.

“Smoking weed has become the favourite pastime of people in the age group of 13 to 18. Most of them are not just customers but those who double up as traffickers as well as sellers,” said Narayanankutty, Deputy Commissioner of Excise, Ernakulam.

Rackets that lure schoolchildren

According to him, investigations have brought to light the operation of rackets that lure schoolchildren to use the narcotic or become part of the supply chain.

Senior Excise officials said the ganja being supplied to schoolchildren were being brought from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha where they were priced much cheaper than the local variety. Meanwhile, the department has warned of strict action against luxury hotels if drug abuse cases are detected during events hosted by them.