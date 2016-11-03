With no decision emerging from the government on the governing council, the college authorities will have to keep major policy decisions pending.

The delay in the appointment of a new governing council is likely to affect the academic and administrative affairs at the autonomous Ernakulam Maharaja’s College here soon.

The term of the outgoing council had ended in September. With no decision emerging from the Higher Education Department, the college authorities would have no other option but to keep key policy decisions pending.

A senior member of the outgoing governing council pointed out that the declaration of results of the undergraduate and postgraduate examinations would be put on hold till the constitution of the new body.

As per the rules prescribed by the government, the powers of recommending the results for approval by the Mahatma Gandhi university are vested with the governing council. The highest decision making body also approves the mark lists of the students. A delay on these policy issues would have a cascading effect on the conduct of examinations and publication of results, he said. The college would not be able to decide on new courses, if any, to be offered in the new academic year owing to the present deadlock over the governing council. The utilisation of major funds for college development requires the nod of the governing council.

Principal N. L. Beena said the management had requested the government to permit the outgoing council to take a decision on various academic and administrative matters, till a new body is constituted. “We are yet to get the nod from the government,” she said.

She said the college council could take a call on crucial academic and administrative aspects, which could not be delayed or kept pending. In such occasions, these decisions could be ratified by the governing council later, she said.