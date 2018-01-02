Cycling to be part of KMRL project

more-in

The implementation of the Kerala Metropolitan Transport Authority Bill will bring all agencies in the transport sector under UMTA, providing a single transportation network with seamless interchanges and ticketing and a unified transportation network management, command and control.

An official statement by Kochi Metro Rail Limited on Monday said the umbrella agency would not only coordinate rail, road and waterways but also integrate metro rail, freight vehicles, autorickshaws, taxis and even non-motorised modes of transport like cycling.

The UMTA formation will also help in seamless ticketing and GPS mapping of vehicles.

“The responsibilities of UMTA varies from ensuring seamless public transport using just one ticket to introducing changes in public transport systems to suit the commuters’ needs and to formulate urban transport projects for the city. The agency will also be authorised to make recommendations to various departments, including Regional Transport Authority, with regard to improving the urban transport network,” it said.