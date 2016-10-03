A man was subjected to third degree torture such as smearing chilly paste on his body after inflicting bruises.

Three police personnel, including a sub inspector attached to the Muvattupuzha police station, have been suspended from service for allegedly torturing a 36-year-old man under police custody.

Ernakulam rural police superintendent P.N. Unnirajan said sub inspector N.A. Anoop, civil police officer K.R. Manoj Kumar, and senior civil police officer V.M. Abdul Khader had been placed under suspension pending further investigation. Cases have been registered against the suspect officers on charges of assault (IPC 341) and a detailed probe has been ordered.

The case pertains to alleged custodial torture of R.F. Pradeesh, a tailor, who had been picked up by a group of local residents from his shop at Vazhakulam and handed over to the Muvattupuzha police on the suspicion of his role in a theft case on September 25.

As per the complaint, the police officers detained him without registering a complaint and subjected him to third degree torture such as smearing chilly paste on his body after inflicting bruises. He was released from custody after three days and was admitted to a private hospital at Thodupuzha.

Later, he was referred to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College where he is undergoing treatment.

Pradeesh, a native of Attingal, came to Vazhakulam only two weeks ago and took a house on rent. Unidentified men had decamped with Rs 41,000 and a Rado watch from a house near his home.