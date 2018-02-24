Cusat to showcase water testing kit

more-in

A water clinic facility for testing potable water will be available for the public as part of the ‘Sastrayaan’ programme to be held at the Cochin University of Science and Technology on February 27 and 28.

The test kit, developed in collaboration with the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment, will be used for testing the quality of water. People who are interested in testing samples have to bring a minimum of half a litre of water in washed and clean containers.

The container should be washed at least twice in the same water source and care should be taken not to cause movement in the water body while collecting the sample. The test report and analysis will be made available on the spot.

They will also get information on the use and manufacturing of the water kit, according to the release. More details can be had on: 9847363660.

Curtain raiser

Vice Chancellor J. Letha inaugurated the curtain raiser programme of Sastrayaan being organised by the university in association with RUSA, a Centrally-sponsored scheme for reforming the State higher education system. Goutam Chattopadhyay, a jet propulsion scientist at NASA, delivered a lecture titled ‘Are We Alone’ on the occasion. He spoke on NASA’s venture outside Earth in search of Life, according to the release. The programme showcased various pieces of equipment developed by the agency for this mission. Sastrayaan 2018 will give an opportunity to the general public and students to see and understand various research activities of Cusat.