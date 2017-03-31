Kochi

Cusat to open hostel for foreign students

The modern facility will come up at a cost of ₹3 crore

KOCHI: Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) will set up an international hostel complex with all modern amenities for its foreign students at an estimate cost of ₹3 crore.

In her inaugural address at the foreign students’ meet organised by the International Relations and Academic Admissions wing of the varsity here on Friday, Vice Chancellor J. Letha said the green architecture project was expected to attract more students from abroad. Steps to set up the complex have already been initiated, she added.

Madhurkankana Roy, Regional Director of Indian Council for Cultural Relations, in her keynote address said foreign students pursuing various courses in varsities in Kerala could take up the role of brand ambassadors of the State to promote it abroad.

