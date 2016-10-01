As many as seven engineering students of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) have been suspended for their alleged involvement in clashes during Onam celebrations on the campus on September 8.

The university authorities initiated disciplinary action on the basis of reports submitted by separate committees, comprising faculty members, that probed the incident.

Those suspended include Shahim (Civil Engineering - fifth semester), Fayaz and Fazal (Electrical and Electronics - fifth semester), and Shahim (Mechanical Engineering - fifth semester).

Three students were suspended for allegedly attacking Mohammed Sherin, a first year student of civil engineering, who allegedly attempted suicide after being roughed up by his seniors on September 23. The suspended students are Sajaad Mohammed Shafi (Mechanical Engineering - fifth semester), Johns Joseph Peter (Information Technology - fifth semester), and Danish Yousuf (Electrical and Electronics - third semester).

Meanwhile, the police arrested Kiran S. Kunjumon, a third year civil engineering student, for allegedly assaulting Madan Krishnan, another student. Krishnan, in his complaint, had spoken about assault by a gang of eight students on Tuesday.