The re-accreditation process of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) will begin with the visit of the high-powered peer team appointed by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) on Monday.

An official release issued here said the team would be led by its chairperson Prof. Subbanna Ayyappan, former Director General of the Indian Council of Agriculture Research.

The other members of the team are Dr. Satish Ramnath Shetye, Vice Chancellor, Goa University; Prof. (Dr.) M.R. Pranesh, former Professor of Ocean Engineering, IIT Chennai; Dr. V.K. Mehna, Director (Rtd.), Exam Reforms, UPSC; Prof. Karmeshu, Professor, School of Computer and Systems Science, JNU; Prof. Muthukalingan Krishnan, head of the Department of Environmental Biotechnology, Bharathidasan University; Prof. N.P. Shukla, former Chairman, Pollution Control Board, Madhya Pradesh; Dr. D.N. Jauhar, former Vice chancellor, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University; Prof. S.K. Singh, former Dean and head, Institute of Management Studies, Banaras Hindu University, and Dr. Sujata P. Shanbhag, Deputy Advisor, NAAC.

The members will evaluate teaching and curricular activities, research work and extension, and infrastructure facilities at the varsity.