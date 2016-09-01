The Department of Science and Technology has sanctioned Rs. 17 crore to the Cochin University of Science and Technology as part of its Promotion of University Research and Scientific Excellence (PURSE) initiative.

The grant comes in recognition of the significant increase in the total number of publications and their improved performance measured with H-index values which assess the impact and productivity of a group of researchers at a department or university. The university had earlier received Rs. 9 crore under the first phase of the incentive scheme.

“Cusat had received excellent rating in the first phase. The latest grant is an acceptance of the varsity’s sustained efforts to foster research and its relentless pursuit for excellence in various scientific areas,” said J. Letha, Vice-Chancellor.

Cusat could utilise the support for enhancing research man-power cost, augmentation of equipment and computational facilities, research consumables, organisation of scientific conferences/workshops, travel and maintenance of facilities.

The varsity received another major boost as its National Centre for Aquatic Animal Health (NCAAH) was selected as a partner in the Newton Fund Global Research Partnership programme, which aims at developing aquaculture for food security, development and poverty reduction in developing countries.

The Central Institute of Fisheries Technology, Kochi; and Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies are also partnering in the project that aims at evaluating the costs and benefits of prophylactic health products and novel alternatives on smallholder aquaculture farmers in Asia and Africa. Senior researchers associated with the project said that the three institutions could spend an estimated Rs. 2.34 crore under this programme. Cusat’s National Centre for Aquatic Animal Health will focus on developing a drug that would effectively check the impact of white spot syndrome virus on shrimp culture globally.