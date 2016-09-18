The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has been re-accredited with an ‘A’ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

3.09 score

The council gave the university a score of 3.09 on a four-point scale. An official release said that the ranking was based on extensive criterion of evaluation that included curricular aspects, teaching-learning and evaluation research, consultancy and extension infrastructure and learning resources, student support and progression governance, leadership and management, innovations and best practices.