The City Task Force, formed by the Kochi city police to check organised crime, on Saturday busted an extortion racket and arrested four persons including its kingpin.

The arrested have been identified as Shibili, 37, of Mattancherry, Danny John, 31, of Thoppumpady, Sharat, 22, of Udayamperoor, and Mustafa, 27, of Thrissur. They have been accused of blackmailing the manager of an electronics store after capturing his photographs in a compromising position with a couple of women.

The incident took place in September when Shibili contacted the victim, Ajith, on the pretext of buying SIM cards and invited him to an apartment to discuss the deal. “At the apartment, the victim was served soft drinks laced with drugs and he lost his consciousness. When he woke up the next morning, he saw the accused sleeping with two women and sensing danger, he fled the scene,” officials said.

The accused contacted Ajith and threatened to post his nude pictures online if he failed to pay them Rs.10 lakh

When the victim explained his inability to arrange the money, they forcibly took him away in a car and assaulted him. He was released only after he agreed to pay Rs.5 lakh in a week’s time.

Ajith failed to arrange the money and the accused continued to threaten him. “Unable to bear the pressure, he even thought of committing suicide but later approached the CTF. On the CTF’s direction, he contacted the accused and agreed to hand over the money by October 2,” an official said.

As per the agreement, Shibili was to sent Sharath to Ajith’s house for collecting the money, but sensing danger, Sharath withdrew. The accused then went into hiding.

A week later, Shibili contacted Ajith through Mustafa, who forcibly took the registration documents of the victim’s car.

On a direction by the police, Ajith asked Shibili to collect the money from the premises of a bank on M.G. Road. As Shibili and Danny reached the spot, sleuths in plain clothes picked them up.

The remaining accused were rounded up later. The Thripunithura police have booked them for kidnapping, extortion and blackmailing.

According to the police, Shibili is a history-sheeter with several cases of immoral trafficking and drug peddling pending against him at various stations in Ernakulam.

