Six persons, who had been arrested by the police in a credit card forgery case, were produced in a court here on Friday.

The police had arrested Samad Samadani, known as Muhammad Sabid, 29, from Kasaragod, on August 1 in connection with a case relating to the use of forged credit cards at two mobile phone stores at Menaka in the city. Subsequently, Humza, 36, and Basheer, 28, both hailing from south Karnataka, were arrested.

As the wide network of the accused came to light, inter-State investigation was conducted and three more natives of Kasaragod — Noor Muhammed, 32, his brother Ajmal, 23, and Kannadiga Irfan Ibrahim — were arrested by the Pune police and handed over to the Kochi police. The police said Noor Muhammed and Ajmal had earlier worked in the Gulf and they along with Irfan forged the cards using stolen credit card data leaked to them by a Gulf-based mafia.

The police also recovered a car, a laptop, a credit card data conversion reader and another machine for making cards, all allegedly used by the accused.

They said further investigation was being conducted into the case.