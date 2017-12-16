Kochi

CREDAI property show from today

District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla will inaugurate the three-day CREDAI Property Expo at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kaloor, on Saturday morning.

The expo is organised by the Kochi chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI). The exhibition will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The expo, with the theme ‘Home Crafted for Life’, will showcase over 100 projects across various locations in Kochi as well as the State.

Apart from builders, major financial institutions are participating in the exhibition, said a press release here.

