CPI mouthpiece hits out atM. Swaraj, MLA

The row between the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Communist Party of India in Ernakulam threatens to take a nasty turn with the CPI mouthpiece Janayugam unleashing an on CPI(M) leader M. Swaraj, MLA, on its edit page on Monday.

A conflict has been simmering between the two parties over the acceptance of ousted CPI(M) members by the CPI.

The article, which criticises the MLA using certain unedifying terms, reminds him that CPI stalwart P.K. Vasudevan had been the Chief Minister of Kerala before Mr. Swaraj was born.

The article ends with a call to the CPI(M) leadership to make their leader fall in line.

The immediate provocation was apparently Mr. Swaraj’s recent comment that he had come to know about the existence of such a party only during his pre-degree days.

CPI(M) district secretary P. Rajeev declined to comment on the article maintaining that he had nothing to add to what he had said at a political meeting in Thripunithura earlier this month. At that meeting, he had said that if the CPI(M) were to accept all disgruntled members from the CPI, then that party would cease to exist.

CPI national executive member Binoy Viswam, who had come down heavily on Mr. Swaraj for his comments, declined to comment.

He, however, said while there should be a dialogue between the two communist parties if the situation warranted, it was important that there should be no gulf between them.