Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary P. Rajeev on Tuesday inaugurated the harvest of vegetables cultivated on a plot of land at Kaloor as part of the initiatives by the party for increasing the production of safe-to-eat vegetables.
Vegetables are being sold through various outlets opened by the CPI(M) in the district.
