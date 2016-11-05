Persons with criminal links will have no place in the party, says district secretary

Faced with widespread criticism for the alleged involvement of its Kalamassery area secretary V.A. Zakir Husain in criminal cases, the CPI(M) began a face-saving effort by asking him to step down from the organisation temporarily.

The district secretariat of the party, which met here on Friday, carefully distanced itself from the accused, as the names of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan were dragged into the issue. The party unit, which passed on the responsibility of probing the issue to the State secretariat, also decided to widely report the developments in its fora.

The meeting was held in the presence of Mr. Balakrishnan.

Briefing the media persons about the developments, party district secretary P. Rajeev said the earlier meeting of the party secretariat could not decide on the issue as there were only media reports regarding the charges. Since the police have booked a case, it would be ideal for the accused to step down and pave way for taking the organisational activities forward, he said.

“T.K. Mohanan, a member of the district secretariat, has been given the responsibility of the Kalamassery area secretary of the party,” he said.

Mr. Rajeev reiterated the party stand that persons with criminal nexus would have no place in the organisation. “If Husain is found guilty of the charges, stern action will follow. If he is able to prove his innocence, he can come back to the organisational fold. The party will fight the smear campaign unleashed by some sections of the society at a time when the organisation is gaining ground in the district,” he said.

On a question whether Husain would be asked to relinquish the post of Sports Council district president, which he gained as a representative of the CPI(M), he said the State government should take a call on the issue.