CPI(M) district meet from January 15

The three-day district conference of the CPI(M) will begin here on January 15.

The delegates’ session and a public meeting will be held at the Ernakulam Town Hall, said party district secretary P. Rajeev. Polit bureau member Brinda Karat will inaugurate the women’s conference at Paravur on December 15.

State Commission for Women Chairperson M.C. Josephine, actor KPAC Lalitha, and Veena George, MLA, will attend the session. A seminar on Dalit issues will be held at Nayarambalam on December 20. Minister A.K. Balan will attend.

A meeting on issues plaguing the agriculture sector will be held at Muvattupuzha on January 6. Polit bureau member S. Ramachandran Pillai will inaugurate the meeting.

A meeting of students will be held at Kothamangalam on January 8. M.B. Rajesh, MP, will inaugurate the meeting. Former Minister M.A. Baby will inaugurate a meeting of youth on the same day in Kochi. Labour Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan will inaugurate a seminar on the welfare of migrant labours at Perumbavoor on January 11. A workshop on issues of the coastal belt will be held at Kandakadavu. State Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma will inaugurate the workshop on January 11.

PWD Minister G. Sudhakaran will inaugurate a meeting on the one-and-a half years of the LDF government at Kolenchery on the same day.

Local Self Government Minister K.T. Jaleel will inaugurate a discussion on minorities on January 14 in Kochi. Senior journalist Sashikumar will inaugurate a seminar on media sector in Kochi on the same day.

A cultural meet will be held on January 17.

The party will construct 22 houses for the homeless in the district to mark the 22nd Party Congress. CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will lay the foundation stone for a house at Kolenchery on December 21.