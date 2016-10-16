Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that courts belong to the people and not lawyers.

Inaugurating the 54th State annual meeting of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) at Ernakulam Town Hall on Saturday, he asserted that his government would take action to ensure media freedom in the State.

‘Vested interests’

He said that vested interests were fanning disharmony between journalists and lawyers and that these forces needed to be isolated.

He pointed out that leaders of the KUWJ had hinted at a delay on the part of the State government in addressing the issue of media personnel being prevented from reporting developments in judicial establishments.

Initially, the government held discussions separately with representatives of journalists and lawyers on the issue and a committee was formed to address the issue. The Chief Justice was involved in finding a solution to the problem and instructions were issued as the State did not want to interfere in the problem involving the judiciary.

The Registrar of the High Court of Kerala had already declared that there was no ban on media reporting on court proceedings, the Chief Minister said.

Opposition charge

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said there appeared to be a delay on the part of the government in intervening in the issues between journalists and lawyers.

Kerala had a tradition of fearless journalism, he said and declared support to all government action to ensure freedom of the media.

Journalists welfare

Mr. Vijayan said the KUWJ leaders had drawn his attention to some measures that needed to be taken to ensure the material welfare of journalists. He added that steps would be taken to address the issues.

Minister for Devaswom Kadannappally Ramachandran; Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain; MLAs Anwar Saddat, Hibi Eden, and John Fernandez, were among those present at the inauguration.