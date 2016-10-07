The Muvattupuzha Vigilance court on Thursday ordered a quick verification into the alleged irregularities in the construction of the Maruthippaady- Naducity road at Chakkupallm panchayat in Idukki district.
Considering a petition, P. Madhavan, Inquiry Commissioner and Special Judge, directed the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vigilance and Anti- Corruption Bureau in Idukki, to probe the allegation and file a report.
The petition named six persons, including panchayat secretary P.A Noushad, as respondents. It alleged that the accused swindled Rs.4.7 lakh in the guise of road resurfacing by giving fake bills.
