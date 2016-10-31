LDF raises concern over reported escalation of project cost

With the LDF raising a volley of protest against the proposed waste-to-energy plant at Brahmapuram, the civic administration is planning one more special session to explain the project specifics to the councillors.

Mayor Soumini Jain said two special sessions had already been held to clarify councillors’ doubts. “Yet, the Opposition is coming up with baseless charges when the project has reached the implementation stage,” said Ms. Jain.

LDF councillors had raised concern over the viability of the project and also the reported escalation of cost. “The proposed plant goes against the policy of decentralised processing of waste pursued by the Central and State governments,” said V.P. Chandran, CPI(M) leader in the council.

Meanwhile, apprehensions have been raised over the technology to be applied as it has not been tried and tested anywhere in the country. “The corporation has sourced the corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund of Rs. 25 crore from the public sector company to meet the viability gap fund, which is a stopgap arrangement. If the source for CSR dries up, it will eventually become a burden on the corporation,” Mr. Chandran added.

“Ideally, CSR funds should be utilised for implementing projects that benefit the economically weaker sections. The Kochi Corporation is helping a private agency run its business using the CSR fund it had tapped from a public sector company,” he alleged.

The LDF councillor suggested decentralized model of waste management as implemented in Alappuzha. “It is a huge risk to rely exclusively on the proposed plant at Brahmapuram. If the plant goes off the track, the city would be exposed to health risks of unprecedented manner as witnessed in Vilappilsala in Thiruvananthapruam,” he suggested.

Though it has been suggested that non-biodegradable waste including plastic would be used in the proposed plant, there are serious concerns about the pollution, the plant can cause. The authorities need to explain all these aspects to the council and people of Kochi before going ahead with the project, said Mr. Chandran.

Apprehensions raised over technology to

be used at

proposed plant