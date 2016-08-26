Only 50 dogs have been micro-chipped under the programme for responsible dog-keeping. PHOTO: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Kochi Corporation will open one more Animal Birth Control (ABC) unit if the State government funds it, Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain has said.

Replying to a debate in the corporation council on Thursday, Ms. Jain said the ABC unit at Brahmapuram had been functioning successfully.

“Nearly 2,000 dogs have been subjected to birth control procedure and given anti-rabies vaccine at the facility. If required, the local body is willing to support neighbouring local bodies in containing stray dog population,” she added.

The Mayor told the council that there was a legal ban on killing street dogs. “The law permits elimination of only seriously hurt or rabid dogs.

Many domestic dogs pushed out

Studies done by the local body indicate that a large number of domestic dogs are being pushed out of their homes, adding up to the population of street dogs,” she said.

Ms. Jain admitted that the local body could not take forward the project for micro-chipping domesticated dogs aimed at promoting responsible dog-keeping. Only 50 dogs could be micro-chipped under the programme. Clearance from the State government and financial approval for spending money on the project are also required for the purpose, she said.

Earlier, taking part in the discussion, K.J. Antony, Leader of the Opposition in the Kochi Corporation, demanded steps for eliminating stray dogs in the city within a month.

“The law suggests that only those possessing at least five cents shall be permitted to keep pet animals including dogs. Rules should be strictly implemented for promoting responsible dog-keeping among city residents. Dumping refuse on streets contributes to the growth of street dog population.

Vaccine shortage



Anti-rabies vaccine is in short supply in many city hospitals. The local body should initiate measures for making vaccines available,” Mr. Antony said.

K.R. Premakumar, Congress councillor, felt ABC could not deliver immediate results. “While ABC should be taken forward, steps to eliminate street dogs should be taken,” he said.

Ruckus over posting



The Opposition councillors shouted slogans in the council, protesting against what they described as a deliberate attempt by the Mayor to mislead the council and courts regarding the posting of a senior clerk. Denying the charge, Ms. Jain said there were no irregularities in the posting of the official.

