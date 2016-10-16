To use KMRL infrastructure facilities

Road development projects would be taken up in Kochi as part of the Smart City project by using the infrastructure facilities of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL).

The recently held director board meeting of Cochin Smart Mission Limited, the Special Purpose Vehicle for Kochi Smart City project, had also decided to go ahead with the road projects without waiting for the formation of the Project Management Committee (PMC).

As the formation of the PMC may take time, the meeting decided not to waste time and implement the projects.

Project reports

Mayor Soumini Jain said the projects for which the detailed project reports were ready would be implemented for saving time. A few other projects for which the administrative sanction was obtained earlier would also be taken up.

It has been proposed to create pedestrian walkways from High Court junction to Chathyayth and one at MG Road, she said.

The Kochi Corporation’s share of Rs. 200 crore towards the corpus of the Smart City will be partly realised through the sponsored projects that are to be implemented in the smart city area.

The contribution of the local body for centrally-supported schemes like Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation and Pradhan Mantrhi Avas Yojana, which are to be implemented in the Mission areas will be accounted as the local body’s contribution. The value of land allotted for the solid waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram and such projects would also be considered as the Kochi city’s share. Moreover, the projects and schemes that the local body implement in the smart city area using the Corporate Social Responsibility funds of various agencies too would be accounted as city’s share, she said.

Though such an accounting would save the local body from investing its funds into the project at the initial stage, the local administration would eventually have to raise funds to meet its financial commitments, Ms. Jain said.