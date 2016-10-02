The Kochi Corporation has roped in SCMS Water Institute to prepare a situation report on the Thevara-Perandoor canal as part of efforts to revive the city’s canal system.

A statement issued by Mayor Soumini Jain here on Saturday said the institute would use sophisticated equipment for the survey, besides listing the sources of pollution.

According to the statement, as many as 632 toilet pipes empty into the canal in various parts of the city.

“The pollution of the canal has made life difficult for residents of Udaya Colony and Giri Nagar among others,” the Mayor said in the statement.

The city’s groundwater is also highly polluted, with the presence of e-coli bacteria detected in more than 50 per cent of the water sources.

The Central government has allotted Rs.23.58 crore under the ‘Amrit Mission’ to clean up canals.