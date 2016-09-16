Onam blues:Customers say that bank managements should have supported them by opening banks with a few staffers instead of shutting down for five consecutive days.

Vijayan Pookot was among the hundreds who suffered as banks remained shut for five successive days starting September 10.

The 77-year-old lost Rs. 40,000 simply because he could not make a transfer under the RTGS system on time for an engineering equipment he had ordered.

“The validity of the earlier quote of Rs.2.10 lakh had expired on September 14. I had to purchase the item at a higher rate of Rs.2.5 lakh owing to the continuous bank holidays till Wednesday,” Mr. Vijayan said after transferring the money on Thursday morning.

Stating that he had never seen such a long shut down for banks in his lifetime, the senior citizen wondered how a country’s economy could function if banking operations were hit for five consecutive days. “Why can’t banks function, with at least skeletal staff to help lakhs of its customers,” he asked.

Accepting that customers had gone through difficult moments owing to the five-day holiday, a senior official of the State Bank of India in Ernakulam said that they themselves felt such a situation could have been avoided. “A suggestion that at least a few could work to avoid a crisis-like situation is welcome. However, SBI had taken care to replenish its ATM kiosks on September 11 and 12 to meet the needs of the customers,” he said.

But many customers had a different take, as they had to travel kilometres after many ATMs went dry by Sunday. Many had a tough time, as payments for various festival needs were held up owing to the cash crunch.

People said that bank managements should have supported them by opening the banks with at least a few staff instead of shutting down for five consecutive days.

They have miserably failed to raise to the occasion by not making any alternative arrangements, they said.