A week after it registered a case against a CPI(M) area secretary for kidnapping and assaulting a businessman, the Kochi city police on Tuesday booked a Congress leader on similar charges.

According to the police, cases have been registered against Antony Ashamparambil, vice chairman of the Maradu municipality, Jilson Peter, a councillor from Maradu, and four others for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting Shukkoor, a businessman from Nettoor. The other accused have been identified as Bharathan Shiju, Ramshad, Salam alias Konj Salam and Abhi alias Auto Abhi.

The accused have been booked under IPC Sections 320, 342, 506(1), 506 (2), 323, 365 and 34.

Two absconding

While both Antony and Jilson are absconding, the City Task Force (CTF) has arrested the other four, identified as members of a criminal gang run by Bhai Nazir.

The complainant, involved in the business of construction debris, had allegedly launched a poster campaign against Antony in 2013 after he lost a business contract following the latter’s intervention.

Shukkoor was allegedly kidnapped by Antony, Jinson and 14 others in May 2013. He was beaten up naked and threatened with a country made sword.

He did not lodge a complaint then, reportedly considering the political clout of the accused.

The complainant has alleged that he was again threatened by the same gang led by Antony and Jinson in September this year over another contract on reclamation of land.

“Shukkoor decided to approach the Ernakulam Range IG and Kochi city DCP in the wake of the police forming the CTF against organised crime networks,” the officer added.