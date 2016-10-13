The government proposes to widen State highways and district roads and modernise them using the bituminous macadam bituminous concrete (BMBC) technology, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking after dedicating the Palarivattom flyover to the public here on Wednesday.

Mr. Vijayan said the State government was devising a comprehensive project involving a series of dedicated tracks for pedestrians and cyclists, network of parks, foot overbridges, flyovers and subways. The government also intended to improve the public transport system.

He also made an open-jeep ride through the flyover. PWD Minister G. Sudhakaran presided. MLAs P.T. Thomas, M. Swaraj, Hibi Eden, S. Sarma, K.J. Maxy, Antony John, and Veena George and Deputy Mayor T.J. Vinod were among those present.