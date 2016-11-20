Eight of the 13 filaria endemic districts in the State have cleared the first stage of implementing the strategy of interrupting transmission of the disease through mass drug administration, said P.K. Srivastava, Joint Director, National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme.

Interacting with the media on the sidelines of the opening of a comprehensive lymphoedema treatment clinic at Amrita Institute of Medical Science here, Mr. Srivastava said one of the targets under the National Health Mission was to bring down micro filaria prevalence in all districts to less than one per cent.

Three-pronged strategy

Explaining that the Centre had introduced a three-pronged strategy to control filariasis, the official said interruption of transmission was implemented by giving drugs to everyone in the affected region.

“This will help in ensuring that the future generation will be free of the disease. The second goal was to adopt the best practices to take care of the already affected by maintaining hygiene and providing treatment,” he said.

Mr. Srivastava said that vector control was the third strategy being implemented by the Union government in association with the State governments.

