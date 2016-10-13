Timely intervention by Ernakulam District Collector Mohammed Y. Safirulla helped save a 31-year-old, who sustained serious injuries in a bike accident at the Aluva bypass junction late on Tuesday.

The victim, Pramod, 31, was lying in a pool of blood, when the Collector was passing the spot along with his family. On hearing him screaming, the Collector stopped his vehicle and took the injured person to a hospital nearby.

Meanwhile, the Collector’s wife and child resumed their journey to the camp office by another vehicle and he left the hospital only after the procedures were over. The victim, an Air India employee, sustained serious injuries on his head and is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital ICU.