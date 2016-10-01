In view of the developing security scene following the ‘surgical strike’ by Indian forces along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir the other day, the Indian Navy reviewed the preparedness of the coastal security mechanism on Friday.

At a coordinating meeting at the Joint Operation Centre (JOC) chaired by the Naval Officer In-Charge (Kerala), the effectiveness of the security apparatus to curb any seaborne attacks was analysed.

Besides the Navy and the Coast Guard, the State Coastal Police, Marine Enforcement Wing, Intelligence Bureau, Immigration Department, Customs, Fisheries, Cochin Port Trust and State administration were represented at the meeting.

Captain Varghese Mathew, NOIC(K), spoke of the need to be vigilant along the 593-km coastline by all stakeholders. “Issues of each department were discussed in detail and plan of action agreed upon towards ensuring a watertight coastal security mechanism in Kerala. The need for continued night boat patrols by Coastal Police of all the eight coastal police stations was re-emphasised,” a defence press release said. It was also agreed to conduct Kadalora Jagratha Samithi meetings once a month in all the nine coastal districts. Coastal security co-ordination meetings would be held once every a month.

