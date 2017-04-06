CM’s mass contact programme at Paravur

more-in

Pariharam 2017, the mass contact programme of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, will make a beginning on April 27 in Paravur taluk. This is the directive received from the Chief Minister, said District Collector Mohammed Y. Safirulla, in a statement. As part of the programme, online applications are being processed at Akshaya centres.

A special cell has been formed to handle the applications at the taluk level. The officials concerned have been provided with the user identity and password and all officials have been provided training too.

Applications can be filed till April 12 through Akshaya centres. Though applications concerning any department can be given, those for grant of funds from the Chief Minister’s disaster relief fund or for change of the ration card status to BPL should be avoided.

Those who are unable to submit applications by April 12 can submit them at the contact programme in their taluk.

Details of the matter decided against such applications will be informed later, said the statement.

Pariharam has been formulated to find solutions to the people’s problems at the grassroots level.