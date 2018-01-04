Climates and lives of people in frames

more-in

German photographer Andre Luetzen’s weather trilogy, ‘Living Climate: A Tale of Three Cities’, an exhibition of photographs on the life of people in three cities with starkly different weather conditions – Kochi in humid Southern India, Arkhangelsk near the White Sea in Russia’s north-western arctic corner and Khartoum, the capital of Sudan – will be on show at Uru Art Harbour in Mattancherry from January 17 till February 28.

The show, held in collaboration with the Goethe-Institut/Max Muller Bhavan, has the ace photographer examine the ways in which climate influences people and their ways of living.

He documented how climate defines living situations and brings about a diverse interplay between private and public in a series of photographs taken between 2014 and 2017.

‘Zhili Byli’ (Once upon a time...) combines images of contemporary living and housing conditions with a series of portraits of residents from the city of Arkhangelsk. The city, in the arctic, witnesses freezing temperatures for nearly eight months in a year.

The climate makes for an extreme contrast between indoor and outdoor life. Inside pre-fab buildings or wooden houses residents have created cave-like havens of intimacy and comfort where they spend most of the year, while the world on the outside seems strangely neglected, a note in this regard said.

The second part of the trilogy, ‘Inside Out’ is photographed in Kochi during the monsoon season, when the sun plays truant and the city remaining clammy.

“Heavy rains flood streets and public spaces and force people inside even though living spaces are crowded and the heat is suffocating.”

Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, is located where the Blue Nile and White Nile Rivers converge.

“The huge, spread-out city actually consists of three distinct cities which are divided by the Nile and its two arms. The sub-Saharan desert climate produces a dry heat of 46 degrees. As in Arkhangelsk and Kochi, here too, the climate makes for an extreme contrast between indoor and outdoor life,” the note elaborates.

Born in Hamburg, Mr. Lützen studied visual communication and photography and is a recipient of various awards.

His photographs have been published in several monographs.