Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court Mohan M. Shantanagouder on Monday informed Advocate General C.P. Sudhakara Prasad that there was no ban on journalists reporting the court proceedings.

The Chief Justice made the statement when the Advocate General met him on the instructions of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Chief Justice told the Advocate General that the understanding reached between representatives of the Kerala High Court Advocates Association and editors of the media at a meeting on September 29 still held the ground. The Advocate General told the Chief Justice that he would try to solve the issue. Despite the understanding at the September 29 meeting, mediapersons were driven out of the court room by a group of lawyers at the High Court the very next day.

‘Work cordially’

Meanwhile, former High Court Judge Chettur Sankran Nair urged the Chief Justice to allow mediapersons to use the facility of the media room which they had been enjoying for long. It was the basics principle of the justice delivery system. The media and lawyer fraternity, who were the two pillars of the justice delivery system, should forget unfortunate incidents and work cordially, he said.

