The Vyttila United Forum, an independent platform of people’s representatives, councillors, traders, residents’ associations, and political organisations, has petitioned the District Collector, seeking his immediate intervention for withdrawing the traffic reforms introduced at the Vyttila junction.

Drawing attention to a fatal accident last week, the forum said the traffic reforms at the junction were unscientific with scant regard for the safety of pedestrians, making crossing the road a Herculean task.

Among other things, the forum urged the Collector to take steps for the immediate restoration of the traffic signal at the junction and withdrawal of other changes.