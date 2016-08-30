A huge hoarding that was put up near the Edappally Traffic signal was partly dismantled by the civic authorities on Monday. It is estimated that there are around 1,300 such hoardings in the city. The Corporation Council had earlier witnessed a heated debate over the revenue loss caused by the illegal hoardings The civic body has started removing the hoardings that were not regularised even after being served with notices, said Shiny Mathew, chairperson of the Town Planning Standing Committee.

The civic authorities have begun a crackdown on illegal hoardings in the city.

