A dedicated set of bibliophiles keeps these concerns going

When Abdul Latheef opened Blossom Book Fair on Press Club Road nearly 10 years ago, the idea of an exclusive store for used books, excluding textbooks, was still new to Kochiites. At Blossom and Kerala Book House (KBH), launched in 2007 by K.M. Basheer, business was pathetic at first. Gradually, the city’s scepticism made way for acceptance; and second-hand book business thrived.

In the years since, malls mushroomed across the city. Online bookstores, e-readers, mobile phones, and social media changed the way books were bought, read and discussed. And two months ago, online behemoth Amazon opened its store for used books in India.

Now, it is the turn of booksellers to regard the city with scepticism. The avid reader keeps coming, but it is the impulsive reader, Mr. Latheef says, that he has lost to the city’s malls. The malls have eaten into his weekend revenue, says Mr. Basheer.

However, while a number of city bookstores downed shutters, second-hand bookstores, housed in ordinary buildings with only their mounting piles of books as testimony, have survived.

Run on volumes

Their business “runs on volumes, not on margins”, says Mr. Latheef. The profit they earn on a single book is less compared to a regular bookstore, but they sell many times the number of books at cheaper rates and cover costs.

A dedicated set of customers and bibliophiles on a shoestring budget has kept these bookstores going.

Rare books are another forte. With a strong network of ‘book scouts’ and agents across the country and abroad, Mr. Latheef says online stores cannot beat them in the sector. But Joseph John of Marino Books says he has stopped stocking rare books for “people do not understand their value anymore”. He now focuses on second-hand academic books. With a customer base comprising mostly students, Mr. John has taken to Whatsapp to boost business.

Given the rising rent and allied costs, Mr. Basheer knows the day is not too far away when he’ll have to shift sales online.

Faced with limited supply and retail remaining his top priority, Mr. Latheef, however, is unsure of making the online leap.

The worry lines are hard to hide; but these entrepreneurs, who ventured into the field for their love of books, are banking on the power of the printed word to battle the odds.